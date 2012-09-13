Bearlogger

I know that feel, bro

I know that feel, bro pixel 8-bit pixelart fanart starwars batman
Just had some time for having fun doing this.
P.S.: Usually people who doomed to use inhalers to stay alive are extremely sad and unhappy. Please, support them.

Know That Feel
By Chris Gerringer
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
