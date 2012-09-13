'chieve unlocked - Site R1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Well, R1 of my new site overhaul it up. I still have a metric-buttload of cool stuff planned for this, but I simplified my requirements for the first push. I would LOOOOVE feedback - no matter how good or bad you feel, so please fire away.
http://andrewdc.com
A special thanks goes out to @mediahack, @rogie, @Mark McCoy, Marcin Manek, Sean Sullivan, Brian Warren...the list goes on and on. Your help, inspiration, and phatty mcHot js magics amaze!