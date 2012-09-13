David Tucker

David Tucker
David Tucker
I haven't dribbbled in a while and James Puckett declared today “Draw an R and Dribbble it" Day. Why not? this is what I did on my 15 minute break today.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
