Intagram Feed

I've been pulling in my instagram feed to my site for a little while now. I used padding with a background change on the hover to create the double border effect.
Check it at my homepage wesleyeterry.com. I have a link to the jquery plugin in my site credits too.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
