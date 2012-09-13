Adam Whitcroft

The Hoopty

The Hoopty 3d silhouette gif low poly render 3ds max
Something totally un-serious. Gotta find some time to UV and texture this thing soon.

Silhouette animation still
Car silhouette (.gif)
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
