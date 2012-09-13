Jonathan Patalot ✈

Redesign iPhone 5 App

iphone 5 mobile app menu concept design videos ux ui
Working on the redesign (reskin) for the next update. Big redesign compared to the current app we have. Thinking of filters (recent and popular) for better UX.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
