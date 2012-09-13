Branding Ideas...Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The brief is for a business card, the client is a health coach who seeks to create their own personal brand apart from their business. The ideas I'm working off of for this option are health and nature, with the concept being that the two are unified; your health is affected by what you put in your body. Feedback & critique is welcome, and appreciated!