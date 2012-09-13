Isaac Fowler

Anothersurveypic

Isaac Fowler
Isaac Fowler
  • Save
Anothersurveypic survey admin questions
Download color palette

Screen of the question management section of the survey tool here.

5d9d7fbaa12ec20cf8b6749ee521ebb6
Rebound of
Dashboard - Surveys
By Isaac Fowler
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Isaac Fowler
Isaac Fowler

More by Isaac Fowler

View profile
    • Like