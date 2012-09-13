Jennifer Hood

Watermans Shed Logo Concepts

Jennifer Hood
Jennifer Hood
Hire Me
  • Save
Watermans Shed Logo Concepts logo vector surfboard surf retro vintage
Download color palette

Which type treatment do you guys like best? I'm stuck!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Jennifer Hood
Jennifer Hood
Brand identity, type design and other odds and sods.
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Hood

View profile
    • Like