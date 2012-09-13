Balraj

Fluffy Social Media Icons

Balraj
Balraj
Hire Me
  • Save
Fluffy Social Media Icons social media icons 3d facebook twitter dribbble logo clouds texture fluffy photoshop
Download color palette

I'm working on a new set of social media icons with a fluffy twist. Will hopefully release these soon.

UPDATE: 15 Fluffy Social Media Icons Set. Download them at http://blog.circularchaos.com/furry-bie-15-social-media-icons-set/.

Balraj
Balraj
Designer of products.
Hire Me

More by Balraj

View profile
    • Like