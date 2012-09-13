Catalin Fertu

Why

Why iphone 5 distance design align
I can't possibly be the only one that is bothered by this. Since the first leaks of the new iPhone 5, I denied that it could be Apple's final design only because of the placing of the camera. On the iPhone 4 and 4S the camera was aligned perfectly with the top corner and now look at it. I'm not a big fan of the dividing line between glass and metal...but the camera just looks wrong to me...

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
