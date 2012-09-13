Jason Gammon

Tarman Zombie - color study

Tarman Zombie - color study zombie tshirt character design gross tarman return of the living dead jason gammon object unknown
It's Tarman from Return of the Living Dead. Thinking about making it into a tshirt. Which color set is better? Give me some feedback. Thanks!

