New feature for Habit List

New feature for Habit List
By far the most requested feature we get for Habit List is to go back to previous lists. Clicking on 'today' reveals a history pane. We've been testing this baby out for a few weeks and we're almost ready to go... just updating some things to make everything ready for the new iPhone.

Thanks to @Constantinos Demetriadis for the excellent template!

Rebound of
Habit List Stats
By Scott Dunlap
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
