Metadata Treatment #2

// 2nd shot of metadata treatments.

Worked on a lot of different metadata styles for the stream in the new Pose iPad app. The idea is to give lots of UGC the feel of being editorially curated.

We're going for simple, fashion-editorial style. Would love thoughts and feedback.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
