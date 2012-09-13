ScrewAttack Apple Touch Icon

Michael Berg

Snuck this into yesterday's build of ScrewAttack.com; Coda 2 now supports Apple Touch Icons in the expanded document bar, and I couldn't resist making something nice for all of that new real-estate.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
