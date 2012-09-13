Juani Ruiz Echazú

cmd + click

Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú
  • Save
cmd + click ui key mouse click instruction
Download color palette

Still not sure if this will be used or not...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú

More by Juani Ruiz Echazú

View profile
    • Like