Enzo Li Volti

eBay Logo

Enzo Li Volti
Enzo Li Volti
  • Save
eBay Logo ebay logo red blue yellow green restyle fun
Download color palette

Ebay new logo should be re-designed. Make in 15 mins for fun :)

Ebaylogo
Rebound of
Ebay logo
By Tony Gines
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Enzo Li Volti
Enzo Li Volti

More by Enzo Li Volti

View profile
    • Like