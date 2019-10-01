Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarosław Kosiński

CRM | Wireframes

Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Hire Me
  • Save
CRM | Wireframes lowfi digital wip uiux ui concept crm jkosinski wireframes
Download color palette

Hi guys,
i would like to show you some stuff i had work on about a year ago - Advanced CRM.
Users can find there all necessary informations about companys life - like news, newbies, important documents, events and even personal days off at department timeline.

Visit also: 
Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2019
Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Jarosław Kosiński

View profile
    • Like