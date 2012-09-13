Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Wrong Expression

Wrong Expression illustration ipad gnome girl painting character design greeting card
I still haven't gotten her expression right. This one didn't go over so well. Back to the drawing iPad.

Rebound of
Cardelia Presenting a Greeting Card
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
