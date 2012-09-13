Chris Morata

Kiosk Dropdown

Chris Morata
Chris Morata
  • Save
Kiosk Dropdown kiosk select menu dropdown menu ui
Download color palette

Working on a custom style menu for a tablet based kiosk.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Chris Morata
Chris Morata
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chris Morata

View profile
    • Like