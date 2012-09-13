Joseph Collins

Control Knob v1

Joseph Collins
Joseph Collins
  • Save
Control Knob v1 control knob wood volume icon aluminum metal noise wood trim
Download color palette

This is my first attempt at a control knob!

E9469e807f3413b596cfb19567f7e0b9
Rebound of
Monome Arc
By Javier Ocasio
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Joseph Collins
Joseph Collins

More by Joseph Collins

View profile
    • Like