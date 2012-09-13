Etsy redesigned project - header

Jared Erondu

So I love Etsy. However, I'm not a fan of their homepage. At 4 am in the morning, I began cranking out what I'd love to see, in Photoshop. Here's a snippet of what I've done so far.

Lots more to come...

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
