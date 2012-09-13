John Duggan

Fresh Hair 1

John Duggan
John Duggan
Hire Me
  • Save
Fresh Hair 1 fresh hair barbershop salon grooming style serif type typography logo
Download color palette

Torn between two directions. Feedback appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
John Duggan
John Duggan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by John Duggan

View profile
    • Like