Gabriel 02 logo mark branding music gabriel
Working out some more concepts... Still in sketch stage, but I wanted to see what this one looked like digitally. Does it look like anything familiar? Also, feel free to leave any feedback! ;-)

Rebound of
G for Gabriel
By John Barrier Wilson
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Staring at pixels.

