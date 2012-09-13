Ben Luce

Going West

Going West color west coast trippy optical illusion psychedelic pointillism van gogh impressionism seurat neon digital painter sunset horizon
I am instilling more and more color into my work lately. This drawing was spurred on by the excitement I'm feeling for moving to the west coast.

Buy the print here: http://society6.com/magneticgoat/WEST-FzU_Print/

