Erik Davila

Hispanic Heritage Night Posters

Erik Davila
Erik Davila
  • Save
Hispanic Heritage Night Posters
Download color palette

We created a series of posters featuring players from several different hispanic countries represented on the FC Dallas team. These were also created in Spanish as well.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Erik Davila
Erik Davila

More by Erik Davila

View profile
    • Like