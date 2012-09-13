Coralie Sabin

Moods - Logo moods logo colors font competition object interface
Moods is a tangible object which promotes dialogue by allowing people to synchronize their shared moments. Closest to the current trend as much as those to come, the object has the distinction of being self-powered and comes with a smartphone application to fit the hyper-mobility that characterizes the human being.

Moods was made with Guillaume Faure for the competition Orange vous confie les clés.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
