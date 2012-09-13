Process Testing - Blueprints

Took a page out of Mr. Broderick's book here and put this tiny blueprint into a recent planning/scoping project for MyEnergy. We definitely found a lot of good things to take out of this. To name a few:

a) Once you create your template, laying out ideas moves VERY quick.

b) Having it at such a small scale your able to conceptualize the larger scope very easily.

c) It gives ability to layout the thumbs as a flow chart + wireframes + interaction details and notes all in one process.

d) It made engineers and sales teams stoked. Big plus :)

This is definitely staying in our process! Hat tip, Jeff and company!