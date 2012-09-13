Mike Garrett

Borromeo Housing, Inc for Createathon DC

Mike Garrett
Mike Garrett
  • Save
Borromeo Housing, Inc for Createathon DC 72 hours design development hackathon
Download color palette

Our amazing team put together 3 websites in 72 hours for some awesome nonprofits for http://createathondc.com. Amazing experience.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Mike Garrett
Mike Garrett

More by Mike Garrett

View profile
    • Like