Kori Handy

IPad App for Hotwire.com

Kori Handy
Kori Handy
Hire Me
  • Save
IPad App for Hotwire.com ux ui web design
Download color palette

Personalized travel app, share travel experiences, find the best deals to hand picked locations around the world, create a wishlist and they will find the best travel deals for you...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Kori Handy
Kori Handy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kori Handy

View profile
    • Like