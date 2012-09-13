Batuhan Gençosmanoğlu

Istanbul 2020 Olympic Games Badges

Istanbul 2020 Olympic Games Badges badge icon istanbul olympic
I designed a new corporate identity for Istanbul 2020 Olympic Games.
You can look all of them here. http://www.behance.net/gallery/Istanbul-2020-Olympic-Games/5130947

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
