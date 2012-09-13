Lukas Gerber

Bass Lime

Bass Lime basslime design lime lettering type lg sketch logo bass
Lettering for BassLime
What do you think? Do you see the Lime or is it just confusing?
It's still a sketch, still needs a lot of work. but you get the idea …

Sep 13, 2012
