Diego Monzon

Bottom Bar

Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon
  • Save
Bottom Bar texture bar app iphone ui ux
Download color palette

Much more finished bar with very subtile texture

4eaf4eac39672dfcf97901fadd829f30
Rebound of
Bottom Bar
By Diego Monzon
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon

More by Diego Monzon

View profile
    • Like