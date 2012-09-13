studio upstruct

Amandus 2013 sneak peek

Here’s a little sneak peek of the upcoming amandus film festival 2013 poster. It’s actually a series of 4 we worked out together with the very talented illustrator Anna Jasinski.

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
