Mark Taylor

Birthday Bash Isolated 3d Text Objects

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Birthday Bash Isolated 3d Text Objects 300 dpi 3d 3d design 3d object 3d typography birthday birthday 3d birthday bash birthday event birthday party bright celebration cinema 4d creative design entertainment event poster fashion flyer isolated 3d isolated 3d text modern party party flyer party poster png popular print ready psd render
Download color palette

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

These Birthday Bash Isolated 3D Text Objects are sold exclusively on graphicriver, they can be used for design projects for Birthday Parties, Posters, Event Flyers, etc. In this package you’ll find 5 Transparent Png files and 5 Photoshop files which includes Five 1-click color options and a psd with five layer styles. The files are High Quality Renders, sized at 4000×3000 pixels at 300dpi.

See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like