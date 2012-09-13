© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

These Birthday Bash Isolated 3D Text Objects are sold exclusively on graphicriver, they can be used for design projects for Birthday Parties, Posters, Event Flyers, etc. In this package you’ll find 5 Transparent Png files and 5 Photoshop files which includes Five 1-click color options and a psd with five layer styles. The files are High Quality Renders, sized at 4000×3000 pixels at 300dpi.

