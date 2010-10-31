Conor O'Driscoll

Pixl Icons

Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll
  • Save
Pixl Icons icon clean light social media twitter facebook flickr rss vimeo delicious dribbble
Download color palette

Had an attempt at social media icons.. Nothing amazing, but they work.

If, for some crazy reason, you want them, there you go. But in reality, why would you want them?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2010
Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll

More by Conor O'Driscoll

View profile
    • Like