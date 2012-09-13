Mark Taylor

News Broadcast C4d 3d Text File

News Broadcast C4d 3d Text File 3d file 3d project file 3d render setup 3d text broadcast broadcast quality 3d cinema 4d cinema 4d text file cinema 4d typography headline news loswl make flyer make flyers news news 3d news headline text news headlines news logo png psd sport 3d text sport logo sport news sports sports 3d title sports event sports flyer sports title 3d superbowl tailgate
These News Broadcast Cinema 4D 3D Text Files are sold exclusively on 3DOcean, they can be used for Animations and Print Projects including Posters, Event Flyers, etc. In this package you’ll find 4 Cinema 4D Project Files. The file includes shaders and light setup for rendering, all objects are grouped and named for easy editing.

