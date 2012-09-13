Dustin Pace

Player Icons

Player Icons grooveshark player icons play pause next previous volume mute shuffle repeat loop crossfade scrubber open close refresh
Tweaking the existing and adding some new ones to the sprite sheet.

Player closed
Player Closed
By Dustin Pace
