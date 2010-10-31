Client Brands

Natalie N

WIP icon to represent Client's in house brands category (basket replica of their in store baskets).

Contents: fried chicken, 2 cans of produce, painkillers, cooking oil and salad.

A mixed basket of goods - but each represents a different brand! Client's chain name removed from basket due to NDA (but I do have permission to showcase on Dribbble).

16 hours in Photoshop :)

Posted on Oct 31, 2010
