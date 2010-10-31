A project for a church group called Art Midrash. The theme was beauty. The Greeks believed that there were 4 elements: air, water, fire, and earth. These elements moved in straight paths and were subject to change. When the Greeks looked to the heavens, they saw something that moved in circular patterns and were unchanging, and æther was deemed the 5th element, or quintessence.

Today quintessence or quintessential means perfection or the ideal specimen. When God looks at us, he see past the filth and grunge that fills us and only sees beauty and perfection.

The words filling this mean beauty, perfection, gorgeous, and other words. They are set in grunge, and the word Quintessence is set in MetroScript.