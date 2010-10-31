Anthony Killeen

Don't Be Shy

Don't Be Shy header chrome dirt shadow bevel raised grey dark
Just playing around with some title styles. Trying to emulate the badge you see on cars - but a bit dirtier.

Posted on Oct 31, 2010
