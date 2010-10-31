Aaron Sittig

Weight Adjustments

typography type design font
Redistributed weight to the top of the characters to give them a more delicate perch. Technique stolen from Excoffon's Olive and Bloemsma's Balance. Also verticalized the stress in some characters to unify the texture of words.

Posted on Oct 31, 2010
