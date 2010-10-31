🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Cribbble is simple recommendation app for dribbble invites.
Actually I created this to find an invite for myself & I got invite only because of this ;) (Thanks @dmadray)
Now there is around 700+ people in cribbble and helped 30+ people to get invites :)