Cribbble

Cribbble invite dribbble recommend app
Cribbble is simple recommendation app for dribbble invites.
Actually I created this to find an invite for myself & I got invite only because of this ;) (Thanks @dmadray)
Now there is around 700+ people in cribbble and helped 30+ people to get invites :)

Posted on Oct 31, 2010
