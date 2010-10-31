Atlantic Division

Dave Rupert

Here's a little sneak peek of something that I'm actually working on! It's a Paravel + Mattt & Drew production and it's based on the Dribbble API. Be excited!

It should hopefully be launching this week, but we're going to need your help! YES, YOURS! So stay tuned.

Posted on Oct 31, 2010
