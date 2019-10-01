Juliette Lagache

Full landing page - Coliving.hub uiux room clean community events green property landing page landing desktop website renting rent people testimonials coworking housing booking apartment branding
Hi folks !

Full landing page of Coliving.hub, it's a concept for coworking & coliving spaces booking online. So coliving.hub is fictional, it's been a while this I wanted to create a landing page design for this idea 🏘️
And now, I gotta animate it ! 🤩

📎Full page attached (and you can see it as well in the 2nd file shown)

Hope you like this design, have a nice day 👋

