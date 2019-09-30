Descript Marketing Website Animations

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
We always work with the mindset that we are a part of a client's team. Sometimes, we even work together with a client's internal designer, and that's an amazing experience. As designers, we understand each other perfectly and complement each other well.
We've just released an updated version of descript.com.
Previously, we designed the visual identity for the Descript product. In this collaboration, we worked together to design animation clips that support storytelling and built the entire website on Webflow. The website design has been made by awesome Levi Wintering.
