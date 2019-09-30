Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ramotion

Descript Marketing Website Animations

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

We always work with the mindset that we are a part of a client's team. Sometimes, we even work together with a client's internal designer, and that's an amazing experience. As designers, we understand each other perfectly and complement each other well.

We've just released an updated version of descript.com.

Previously, we designed the visual identity for the Descript product. In this collaboration, we worked together to design animation clips that support storytelling and built the entire website on Webflow. The website design has been made by awesome Levi Wintering.

🌀 Read full case study

Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like