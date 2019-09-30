Restaurant App

Lay

Hi folks!

I think it essential to see what do you'd have in your burger. Here is my idea how to show all ingredients and animation of adding something extra in it.

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Posted on Sep 30, 2019
