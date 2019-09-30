Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alliance SOC - Logo Concepts

Alliance SOC - Logo Concepts logo illustration design brand identity brand negative space logotype designer smart mark logomark hub identity designer triangles lettermark logo set logomarks marks logos idea typography branding a letter a day
Alliance Security Operations Center is a consortium of security guard companies who can outsource their Security Operations Center - "alliance" means a union or association formed for mutual benefit 🔺⁣

When brainstorming concepts for their logo i was drawn towards a hub or various elements coming together forming an A, and that's how the concepts on the right where created. I also wanted to test with a concept that was more focused on the security aspect, so i created an A that resembles a Lock - the third concept 🔓⁣

My client, Jason, asked me to share these with you and ask for your feedback on them - what's your thoughts, any particular favorite?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

