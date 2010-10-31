Susumu Yoshida

Hard Disk Drive

Susumu Yoshida
Susumu Yoshida
  • Save
Hard Disk Drive wip hdd 128px square icon
Download color palette

Prathyush's style HDD icons :D

F61aea5116d897765f79b2adaa2d40a9
Rebound of
MobileMe Icons
By Prathyush
View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2010
Susumu Yoshida
Susumu Yoshida

More by Susumu Yoshida

View profile
    • Like