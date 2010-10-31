Louie Mantia, Jr.

Nokto

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Nokto nokto black cyan
Download color palette

YEARS ago I started making an icon set called Nokto. Every few months since then, I pick up the project, remake the folder icon, and it dies for many more months. This folder icon is destined to sit in the graveyard folder forever.

This folder in particular was made some time last year.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2010
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™
Hire Me

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like