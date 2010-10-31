🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
YEARS ago I started making an icon set called Nokto. Every few months since then, I pick up the project, remake the folder icon, and it dies for many more months. This folder icon is destined to sit in the graveyard folder forever.
This folder in particular was made some time last year.